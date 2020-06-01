Argument, two gunshots heard in Auckland suburb before body found across town

Locals speak after a shooting in the suburb of St Johns followed by the discovery of a body in central Auckland, near a hospital.

A neighbour says he heard a man and a woman arguing and two gun shots before a body was found across town in Auckland on Monday morning.

Richard Thornhill said he heard screaming and arguing between a man and a woman coming from St Johns Rd about 6am.

“Then all of a sudden there's two shots, it sounded like .22 calibre gun or rifle.”

He then heard a vehicle screeching away.

Shortly after, a CCTV camera outside GiGi Adult Department Store in Grafton, central Auckland, captured suspicious activity in Parkfield Tce, near Auckland City Hospital.

The footage, viewed by Stuff and under review by police, shows a man pacing up and down on his mobile phone about 6.30am, before a body appears to have been pulled from a car and left on the ground.

Police converged on the dead-end street about 6.40am and a witness saw a body under a white sheet shortly after, as officers and detectives converged on both scenes.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A tent has been erected on Parkfield Tce in Grafton, where a body was found on Monday morning.

Detectives and forensic specialists are continuing to make extensive enquiries at both locations.

Evidence markers litter the ground at the St John scene in the leafy street.

Thornhill said the home at the centre of their enquires has been visited by police before.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Armed police at the cordon where shots were heard in St Johns, Auckland, shortly before a body was discovered in the CBD.

In Grafton, officers have put up a large tent marked “Specialist Search Group” where the body was seen by the witness.

Police are yet to make an arrest in the case and have not released an appeal for sightings of any car or person.

In a statement, police said they were speaking with witnesses and working to understand the circumstances of the incident.

"While this incident will be unsettling for the community, initial indication suggest the parties involved in the incident were known to each other," police said in the statement, released at 11am.

Enquiries to locate those responsible were ongoing, they said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Armed officers were stationed at the St Johns Rd cordon.

Meanwhile, residents living in Carlton Gore Rd said they heard nothing in the hours before a body was discovered nearby, and expressed shock at the news.

One resident described the dark lane linking the road and Parkfield Tce as “very dangerous”.

Gigi Adult Department Store owner Niko Zhang, whose business is on the corner opposite where the body was found, said police had told him “somebody had been hurt”.

Officers told him there was no risk to the public but refused to otherwise specify the nature of their enquiries.

Stuff The man is seen pacing up and down the street in a state of some agitation before police arrive and discover a body.

The incident was out of character for the sleepy street, he said.

“This is first time in five years.”

Police closed St Johns Rd between Dorchester St and Ipswich Place around dawn, and armed officers with Bushmaster rifles had been stationed at either end of the cordoned-off section of road, a Stuff reporter at the scene said.

It is understood the Armed Offenders Squad was not deployed to the incident.

A dog unit was at the scene but was not deployed as the rainy conditions would preclude its use for tracking.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation was encouraged to call police on 105.

Information could also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.