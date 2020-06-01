'We stand as one': Tears flow at parliament as 2000-strong crowd gather for George Floyd vigil

Violence has escalated in the US as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.

As the rain poured down in the darkness on Parliament Lawn, two thousand people watched in silence as Nicole Inskeep read a list of names of African- American men and women killed by police.

As she went on she choked up, her tears fighting against her words. The names went on, dozens became hundreds. Some had been in the headlines, others were unknown, finally culminating in George Floyd, the man killed in Minneapolis who triggered worldwide outrage.

"That's the scale of what we are dealing with. We didn't have time to list every name, and they keep piling up."

Inskeep is a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacist rallies in 2017 left three people dead, including peaceful protestor Heather Heyer, who was run over by neo-Nazi James Alex Fields.

"I had to sit here and read about them running people over. This is traumatising, and we literally don't know what to do.

"I have to stay here, watching this all unfold and the only thing I can think is I hope they don't kill my family for no good reason and mean I never see them again.

"We would appreciate help. Our government sees us as dogs... we need you because we feel voiceless."

On the base of the Richard Seddon statue at the heart of the grounds, candles flickered below a photo of George Floyd, along with his final words: "I can't breathe."

Other speakers took the microphone, repeatedly calling back to the same phrase: "No justice, no peace."

Nikau Wi Neera, who led a karakia, acknowledged he was breaking tradition due to not being an elder.

Dominion-Post A crowd of at least two thousand braved the rain in Wellington Monday night.

"The protocol has been broken, but it is exceptional times,'" he said.

The vigil at parliament was a chance to "stand in solidarity" with African-American people.

"They are off shore and out of sight but not out of our minds.

"Their struggle is our struggle too, we stand as one.

Organisers led the crowd in chants of "black lives matter" and "I can't breathe", before a chorus of Stand By Me by Ben E King.

Protestor Shannon King said she was there to "support the kaupapa. I believe the system of police brutality is generational. "

Patrick Paul, who was sporting a black surgical mask adorned with the phrase "I can't breathe" said he had been "too angry to be angry and too sad to be sad. I just wanted to help in my own small way."

Dominion-Post Nikau Wi Neera leads a karakia at Parliament during the BLM vigil

Protester Casper Howell grew up in Detroit and said he joined the march because he had witnessed police violence.

"All that time, nothing changed. What happened to George Floyd was unacceptable.”

At 7pm, Howell zip-tied himself to the US Embassy fence, but lasted less than an hour before police told him to move or be threatened with a trespass notice.

Earlier Monday afternoon 100 Black Lives Matter protesters marched from Frank Kitts Park to the United States embassy in Wellington.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Teenage activist Casper Howell 18, zip-tied himself to the fence of the US Embassy in Wellington in protest of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Outside the Embassy of the United States of America they chanted the names of African American victims of police brutality, told stories and shared their experiences.

Tanaka Gapare said "[I'm here to] represent black people and stand against injustice. We're also educating people that Black Lives Matter is more than just a movement - we've been suffering for over 400 years. This stems from anger."

Lisa Tafadzwa Moyo said the movement was growing, and awareness was building around the world with every unwarranted death at the hands of police.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Tanaka Gapare and Lisa Tafadzwa Moyo at the protest. Gapare said Black Lives Matter is more than just a movement.

"It was important for me [to march] to support black people in general but also to receive the support as a black person in this country."

Jesse Drysdale led the protesters through central Wellington, taking them past the central police station and district court before stopping at Parliament. He then led the group past Police National Headquarters before heading to the Embassy of the United States of America.

He said he was not an organiser but ended up at the front because he wanted his voice to be heard.

The event had earlier been cancelled and replaced by a vigil later in the day, but protestors decided to march anyway.

Drysdale said there was no place for discrimination of any kind in society. He was pleased to see so many people turn up to the protest.

“If you stay silent, you’re being violent.”