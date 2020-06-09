Three cell tower fires in south Auckland overnight being investigated by police

Three fires at cell phone towers in Papatoetoe, Māngere and Māngere Bridge are being investigated.

Police are investigating after three fires started at cell phone towers in south Auckland, within the space of two hours.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers of Counties Manukau said the overnight fires were being treated as suspicious.

The first fire occurred at 10.45pm Monday in Papatoetoe's Ferndown Ave and similar incidents were reported on Miller Rd, Māngere Bridge about 11pm and Idlewild Ave, Māngere, about 12.30am Tuesday.

Similar incidents have been linked to an online hoax linking 5G phone networks with coronavirus.

