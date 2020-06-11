House on fire in Epuni, Lower Hutt

Oxford Tce, Epuni, where there has been a house fire.

Emergency services are responding to a large house fire in Lower Hutt.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the service received multiple calls about the fire, on Oxford Tce in the suburb of Epuni, about 2.25pm Thursday.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered a well-involved fire, Dempsey said. There were no reported injuries, and everybody who was inside the house has been accounted for.

The alert had since been raised to the second alarm level, meaning extra resource would be brought in from both Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt cities.

The fire was under control about 3.30pm, he said, however fire crews remained on site working to fully extinguish it. There was quite a bit of congestion on Oxford Tce due to emergency services' presence, he said.

The cause of the fire was immediately unknown, it would be later determined by a specialist fire investigator, Dempsey said.

The fire service were expected to be on site until about 5.30pm, he said.

A police spokeswoman said police were on site, however their only involvement at this stage was assisting with traffic management.

Videos on social media show smoke billowing from windows that are ablaze.