Elicia Hughes-Sutherland 'went off the rails' before disappearance, family says

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was last seen on May 19.

A woman whose body is believed to have been found in Auckland had gone "off the rails" after meeting with family members in the aftermath of her father's death, according to her stepmother.

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland, of Hamilton, was last seen at a Papakura address on May 19 while in Auckland for her father pop musician Deane Sutherland's funeral.

Although the formal identification process is still underway, police believe the body found near Falls Rd in Hunua, south-east of Auckland, on Saturday afternoon, is that of Hughes-Sutherland.

SUPPLIED Elicia Hughes-Sutherland had been dealing with the death of her father before she went missing.

Her stepmother Toni Sutherland, 49, said it was “horrible and devastating” receiving news of the discovery.

“It’s been a big struggle, losing my husband and now my stepdaughter. I'm just taking it one step at a time,” she said.

“Elicia had a lot of mental health problems for a long time. It’s just been ongoing for a long time. She’s done some pretty out there things over the years.”

Laura pendergrast/supplied Hughes-Sutherland liked to get away from it all and be in nature.

Hughes-Sutherland had been dealing with the death of her father and the cancellation of her wedding due to coronavirus before she went missing.

“She had her own personal problems, it [her disappearance] wasn’t from Deane passing or her not getting married," Sutherland said.

Sutherland said her stepdaughter had been spending time with family members she hadn't seen in a while before her disappearance.

“I saw her the day before, and she was positive, bubbly, happy and laughing. Everything was fine, she was happy, and then she went off the rails again,” she said.

supplied Hughes-Sutherland had grey/blue hair at the time she went missing.

“She just disappeared. We didn’t hear from her again.”

Sutherland said it had been a rough time for the family, with Deane's death only two months earlier.

“She [Elicia] was such a lovely girl, I was very, very close with Elicia for many, many years. I watched her grow up from the age of ten,” she said.

“She was very pretty, beautiful and a wonderful singer, played guitar. I have lots of wonderful memories with her. She will be missed so much.”

Stuff-co-nz Former Satellite Spies member Deane Sutherland during his music career.

After Hughes-Sutherland went missing, LandSAR and police search and rescue conducted searches in the Hunua Falls, Cosseys, and Wairoa Reservoir areas.

Her vehicle, a grey Mazda Demio with the registration JGJ106, was located in the car park at Hunua Falls.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said police were conducting further inquiries but previously said Hughes-Sutherland had driven to Hunua Falls at about 2.15pm on Tuesday, May 19.

Where to get help

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).