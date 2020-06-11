Wallace family continue their fight for Steven's justice in court next month

The family of Steven Wallace, who was shot dead by police in Waitara's main street in April 2000, are still fighting their case in court.

Twenty years on from his death the family of Steven Wallace are heading back to court, alleging he was deprived of the right to life when he was fatally shot by police in Taranaki.

Steven's mother, Raewyn Wallace, said the civil case that will be heard in High Court in Wellington had been a long time coming.

She would head to the capital next month for the duration of the proceedings with the support of family.

"I might finally get justice for Steven," she said.

Called a defended substantive hearing, it is the civil equivalent of a criminal trial, and has been estimated to take one week, beginning on July 13.

The Wallace family are the plaintiffs in the civil case while the defendants are the Attorney-General and the Commissioner of Police.

The trial is the latest in a string of court proceedings dating back two decades from when Steven, 23, was shot by Senior Constable Keith Abbott on April 30, 2000, in the main street of Waitara.

Wallace was shot after breaking shop windows with a golf club and attacking a police car with officers in it. He died in hospital a short time later.

After police decided not to charge Abbott, a decision confirmed by the deputy Solicitor General, the Wallace family took a private prosecution against the officer charging him with murder.

However, in December 2002 a Wellington jury acquitted Abbott, who claimed he shot Wallace in self-defence.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff His mother, Raewyn Wallace, is continuing in her fight to bring her son justice. (FILE PIC)

In 2014, Steven's father, James Wallace, began proceedings against the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney-General invoking the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990.

In 2016, after the Crown sought an order to strike out the proceeding, the High Court ruled the family could advance a new civil case alleging Wallace was deprived of the right to life.

But an application by the family to obtain legal aid was turned down and leave to appeal the decision was declined.

The family were told they had to come up with $20,000 as security to cover the cost of a trial.

Raewyn said the $20,000 had been sitting with the Crown for the past three years.

Given the current series of protests and demonstrations against police in the United States sparked by the death of George Floyd, Raewyn acknowledged the timeliness of the trial.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF It's alleged the officers were grossly negligent in their duty of care, leading to the death of a man in a Taranaki police cell in early hours of June 1, 2019.

It also comes as Taranaki police deal with the three police officers charged with manslaughter earlier this month.

The trio was charged one year after a man died in a cell at the Hāwera Police Station.

This came on the heels of the death of Alan Neville Rowe who was shot and killed near Waitara by police in May after he allegedly pointed a firearm at them.

Rowe was the fourth man top be shot to death by police in Taranaki in the past two decades.

Raewyn hoped the trial and its outcome would change the way police shooting cases were investigated.

She claimed there had been failings in how the officers involved handled their confrontation with Steven and the following investigation.

David White/Stuff The civil case will be heard in the High Court in Wellington next month.

"If the police do wrong - own it. Own up to what they've done wrong," she said.

"If I do something wrong I have to wear it."

Raewyn believed the only change police had made since Steven's death, was that they were better at "concealing" information relating to police shootings.

Human rights barrister Dr Tony Ellis said in the event of a death being caused by the police there were two options in terms of prosecution - either criminal, if there was potential criminal activity, or civil, if there was a breach of the Bill of Rights.

Cameron Burnell/Dominion-Post Dr Tony Ellis, a human rights lawyer, said it would need to be proven that Steven's right to life was jeopardised by improper actions of the police in order for the family to win their case.

In this matter, the Government was being sued, rather than an individual, he said.

"You're attacking the system," Ellis said.

"You could say 'well was the police officer who shot him properly trained? Was he using the right ammunition? Was he being properly supervised?' All of those sorts of things are in the mix."

To have any chance at winning, the Wallace family would have to prove Steven's right to life was jeopardised by improper actions of the police, Ellis said.

Usually the result of a such a case would either be a declaration from the court stating that what happened was a breach of the law, or compensation, he said.

- Correction: Steven Wallace was shot on April 30, 2000, not April 20 as mentioned in a previous version of this story.