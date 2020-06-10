Jobs to go as St John Ambulance feels effect of Covid-19

St John Ambulance needs to save $30 million in the aftermath of Covid-19, with jobs to go, a leaked email says.

TVNZ reported that in an internal email, St John staff were warned that impacts will be felt across the organisation and it would "need to cut back on staff numbers in most directorates".

In the email, chief executive Peter Bradley said the situation was unavoidable and not a decision that was made lightly.

Bradley said details of where cost saving measures would be made were to come but it hoped some support from the Government would eventuate, TVNZ reported.

TVNZ said another memo claimed the organisation had applied to the Ministry of Social Development for help as part of the wage subsidy scheme but was told it didn't qualify.

St John has been contacted for comment.