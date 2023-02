Thousands gather for a Black Lives Matter march in Auckland on June 14, 2020, marching from Aotea Square to the US Consulate.

Thousands of people gathered in Auckland and Wellington to march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Outrage and despair over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has energised protesters in the US and worldwide.

Sunday's demonstrations were the first major rallies under New Zealand's newly-relaxed Alert Level 1 guidelines.

Rosa Woods/Stuff About 20,000 people were estimated to be at the Black Lives Matter march in Wellington.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A fortnight after an earlier protest, marchers made their way down Auckland's Queen St.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Protestors take a knee during a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Wellington.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Thousands of people gathered in central Wellington to stand together against racism.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images A protestor holds a sign in support of transgender rights at the Wellington event.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Protesters held signs during a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday in Wellington.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images A dog looks on during the protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Wellington.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images In Wellington, people marched down Lambton Quay to the Parliamentary complex.

Rosa Woods/Stuff A marcher with a megaphone heading down Wellington's main thoroughfare.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images A Wellington crowd gathers around the statue of Richard 'King Dick' Seddon, who served as New Zealand Prime Minister for 13 years.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Protest organiser Guled Mire, a former refugee who left Somalia aged six, speaks during a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Parliament.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Green party co-leader James Shaw addresses protesters outside the Beehive.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Police Commissioner Andy Coster last week announced the Armed Patrol Teams would be not be renewed after a six-month trial.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images A protester in Wellington, where the event was organised in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests in the United States.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Sunday's anti-racism protests, such as this one in Auckland, were thought to be the biggest marches in New Zealand since May 2019's School Strike 4 Climate, when school children demanded action against climate change.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Thousands of people gathered in Auckland’s Aotea Square before marching down Queen St.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Polynesian Panthers spoke at the Auckland rally in Aotea Square.

Chris McKeen/Stuff One of the marchers in the multiracial crowd which gathered in Auckland’s Aotea Square before walking to the US Consulate on Customs St East.