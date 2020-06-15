Serious crash involving moped in Christchurch

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a motorbike rider about 6.40am on Monday.

A moped rider has serious injuries after crashing into a broken-down vehicle on a Christchurch motorway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Southern Motorway towards Hornby, about 6.40am on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

CTOC A serious crash has been reported to emergency services on SH76 Christchurch Southern Motorway, which blocked westbound traffic between Barrington Rd onramp and Curletts Rd. The road is now open.

The moped, or motorised scooter, collided with an unoccupied broken-down vehicle on the side of the motorway, near the Annex Rd underpass, police said.

Were you there? Email reporters@press.co.nz

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Southern Motorway blocked after car flips

* One dead after serious crash on State Highway 3

* Cyclist dead after being hit by truck in Panmure, Auckland



One person had serious injuries and was being taken to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

A witness driving past said it appeared to be a "major" crash.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Traffic was backed up as far as Brougham St on Monday morning as police assessed the scene.

AA principal regulations advisor Mark Stockdale said his understanding was that mopeds couldn't use motorways, but the rule was not stated explicitly.

"You have to be able to enter with the speed and flow of the traffic which would rule out mopeds and other vehicles that can't reach 100kmh," he said.

The specific rule on AA's website states: "a driver must not enter a motorway except at an opportunity and at a speed that will place the driver correctly in the stream of traffic without danger to any other user of the motorway."

NZTA's advice on its website on motorway breakdowns states drivers should turn on their hazard lights or use a safety triangle to warn approaching traffic and at night, turn on the inside light.

It Is unclear at this stage if the broken down car had its hazard lights or inside light on.

All lanes on the motorway have reopened since the crash.

Police were advising Canterbury motorists to take care on Monday morning as black ice was causing problems on the roads, the police spokeswoman said.