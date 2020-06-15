Warm winter: Parts of New Zealand forecast to hit 20C

Sub-tropical northwesterly winds are contributing to much warmer than usual weather this week.

Put your thermals away – some parts of New Zealand could hit 20 degrees Celsius this week.

Just days after the country recorded its coldest June temperature in five years, parts of the North and South Island could see temperatures between 15 and 20C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A change in wind temperature has seen some dramatic turnarounds in temperature across the country, with sub-tropical northwesterlies ushering in warmer weather, Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said.

On Sunday morning, the tiny Otago town of Middlemarch registered a bone-chilling -12.3C.

According to Niwa, that marked the country's coldest June temperature since 2015, and Middlemarch's lowest since 2001.

The second-coldest spot – -9.9C in Clyde – was that town's chilliest since 1978.

Middlemarch then saw the country's warmest temperature on Monday, with 19C – a whopping 31 degree difference in the space of a day, Noll said.

Tuesday afternoon would see the warmest weather across Canterbury and Otago, he said.

A combination of sunshine and warm winds could see the weather in Canterbury "approaching or eclipsing" 20 degrees on Tuesday – between 7-9 degrees warmer than typical of this time of year.

There was likely to be cloud cover across most of the North Island, with the upper North Island to Hamilton seeing the warmest weather.

Already on Monday, Dargaville and Whangārei saw a high of 18C, Noll said.

The balmy weather was set to spread on Wednesday, with Gisborne and the Hawke's Bay forecast to see the sun.

Maybe don't put the thermals away for good, though.

A southerly is set to move up the South Island on Wednesday night, meaning Christchurch in particular would struggle to get past 10C following two days of unusual warmth, Noll said.