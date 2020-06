Police are searching for two overdue walkers in the Coopers Creek area near Sladdens Bush Rd at 6.56pm on Monday. (File photo).

Police and local search and rescue teams are searching for two overdue walkers in North Canterbury.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the missing walkers in the Coopers Creek area near Sladdens Bush Rd at 6.56pm on Monday.

She said the pair were expected to return from their walk about 5pm.

Coopers Creek is a rural community near the small township of Oxford in the Waimakariri District.