Rodney road safety signs erected in suburb up to 14kms away

A sign aimed at Rodney drivers has been spotted 13 kilometres away from the district, despite AT pumping $10,000 into road safety signage.

A local was quick to spot the questionable placement of the signs, which read "slow down to keep Rodney safe" - despite it sitting in Albany and Wairau Valley.

Auckland Transport confirmed it spent around $10,000 on three signs aimed at Rodney drivers located outside the district, and blamed a lack of outdoor media real estate in Rodney to be able to place the boards in the district.

The Albany resident posted a picture of the sign on the social media website Twitter, questioning their placement.

“Spotted in Albany, also seen it on a billboard on the Northern Motorway opposite Wairau Valley, both on the North Shore,” she said.

“Wonder how many actually made it to Rodney?”

But Auckland Transport spokesperson Natalie Polley said the placement of the billboards was definitely not an error.

“There is very little in terms of outdoor media real estate available in Rodney, and this location of this billboard was picked as it located on a prime gateway into Rodney,” she said.

“It talks to both locals travelling to and from home, and visitors to the area who need to be aware of the new speed limit.”

A decision to lower speed limits on nearly 700 Auckland roads was made in October last year. A bulk of the speed cuts are in the Rodney district.

Polley said the billboard site in Wairau Valley is viewed daily by 75,986 people and defended the cost of the sign.

“The cost was approximately $3900 - which includes rental of the space for one month, production and installation,” she said.

“This was a great deal for us – about 10 percent of usual cost.”

Rodney Local Board chair Phelan Pirrie said he supported the signs.

“These signs are part of a campaign to promote the upcoming speed limit changes to make Rodney roads safer,” he said.

“Rodney has the highest rates of deaths and serious injuries and getting the message out about this is essential to change the behaviour that’s killing and maiming people on our roads. I’m fully supportive of anything that helps deal with this.”

Changes to speed limits on rural and urban roads hope to avert 86 deaths or serious injuries over five years.

Many of the roads in rural communities will have open road limits lowered from 100kmh to 60kmh or 80kmh, while those changed in urban areas, fall in most cases to 30kmh.