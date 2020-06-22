Parting family reeling from theft of heirlooms and a lifetime of photos

Raven Maaka says daughter Arya, 6, now personally checks every lock in the house to feel safe from the threat of burglars.

Family break-ups are harrowing, particularly for children.

Raven Maaka and her husband Ihaka Gibb, who are in the midst of separating, knew this when they planned a weekend away with daughter Arya, 6, hoping a change of scenery and the time together would help the family move forward.

But the getaway to New Plymouth was cruelly cut short when the family learned their home in Manawatū had been ransacked by thieves.

They stole the obvious – a Subaru Legacy, a quad-bike, a big screen TV – and the intimate; personal heirlooms, including every photo the family had of Arya since she was born.

David Unwin/Stuff Raven Maaka and Arya outside their house, which was burgled while the family were in New Plymouth.

Maaka said the burglary, which occurred on Saturday, June 13, was the last thing they needed during an already difficult time.

Arya was taking it the hardest. She now insists on making sure every door in their Rongotea home is locked.

“She's a very sensitive kid, her world has already flipped upside down. To see her home literally flipped upside down, it's a lot to deal with.”

Arya's parents are struggling too.

“There's a feeling of ickiness," said Maaka. "That they touched all our stuff, they looked at all our photos, they could've hurt our dogs and there was nobody there to help.”

She has posted on Facebook asking people to look out for the stolen items. The post has had over 900 shares.

"They took things we worked hard for. But worse, they took things that mean a lot to us, that wouldn't mean anything to anyone else ... you can't just go out and buy another one of [these].”

The couple hoped finding the larger items taken could lead to the recovery of the more irreplaceable belongings.

David Unwin/Stuff Empty spaces now dominate the Rongotea house.

These included Gibb's hunting knives, which were passed down to him from his grandfather, and Maaka's jewellery.

An Acer laptop stored all the family photos that featured Arya.

Maaka backed the photos up at least once a year to USB sticks, but the burglars took those too.

The storage devices were practically worthless to anyone else, she said, but the moments captured and recorded were priceless for the family.

