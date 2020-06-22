After three years, ousted Auditor-General case back before Parliament

Stuff Circuit investigates the hidden life and crimes of Joanne Harrison - aka Joanne Sharp - a million-dollar conwoman whose previous offending was secret when she ripped off taxpayers.

After three years, one of the longest-running political scandals in recent memory could be drawing to a close.

Ousted Auditor-General Martin Matthews' appeal for justice is entering its endgame, as a committee of MPs deliberates on what to do over his case.

Matthews alleges he was forced to resign as Auditor-General in 2017 after allegations he didn't act quickly enough to stop a fraud in his previous role as chief executive of the Ministry of Transport.

That fraud was carried out by Joanne Harrison. Stuff Circuit later revealed that Harrison was a sophisticated fraudster who had previously defrauded Tower corporation under the name Joanne Sharpe.

* Ousted Auditor-General Martin Matthews heads back to Parliament

The committee briefly met last week in private to discuss the case. It will have another private meeting this week to discuss the case again. Time is running out for a decision, with precious few sitting days remaining before Parliament dissolves on August 12.

Matthews was ousted less than a month before the 2017 election. He's sought justice for what he alleges is poor treatment ever since.

In the intervening three years, Harrison has had name suppression lifted for a previous large-scale fraud conducted under a previous name. Matthews also revealed details of how he had been forced to resign, which people had previously thought were suppressed by Parliamentary privilege.

Matthews' case is one of the most complex and significant in recent New Zealand history. He's not appealing his treatment through the courts, instead, he's petitioned Parliament to reopen his case. Because of the quirks of the role of Auditor-General, Parliament is the only place Matthews' case can be heard.

Matthews was answerable to Parliament as Auditor-General. The role is one of three Officers of Parliament. These three watchdog roles are so independent, they answer only to Parliament, rather than simply the Government.

Dominion-Post Former Auditor General Martin Matthews appears at a select committee hearing at Parliament. MP David Carter, left and Sir Maarten Wevers background.

This is to keep them from any kind of political interference from the Government they're meant to keep an eye on. It's easy for a Government to pressure for someone to be sacked – it's much harder to do that in Parliament.

Matthews alleges that in 2017, the Officers of Parliament Committee, which appoints and oversees the Officers, forced him to resign.

There are only four grounds for removing an Auditor-General, "disability affecting the performance of duty, bankruptcy, neglect of duty, or misconduct". These are set out in the Public Audit Act.

Matthews says the committee said it had no confidence in him, and said if he did not resign they would use Parliament to remove him from office.

Former Prime Minister Geoffrey Palmer called the case an "unprecedented" breach of New Zealand's constitution. He said Matthews' ouster was a breach of natural justice because Matthews was not given the opportunity to fully answer the allegations made about his leadership at the Ministry of Transport.

Palmer said an Auditor-General could not be removed simply because Parliament had lost confidence in them, as this was not one of the four grounds specified in the Public Audit Act.

But the legal advice used by the Officers of Parliament Committee to guide their decision over whether or not to remove Matthews disagrees with this.

The advice, from Una Jagose, Solicitor-General and Virginia Hardy, Deputy Solicitor-General, says that "a proper basis for removal would be circumstances reasonably (i.e rationally) giving rise to a lack of confidence in the Auditor-General".

"Lack of confidence may relate to concerns about the ability to provide continuing effective leadership of the Audit Office given failings evident in his previous career, or perceptions about such failures, and this factor in turn could encompass issues such as the capacity to maintain or enhance morale within the Office," the letters said.

The advice backs up former Speaker David Carter's decision to ask for Matthews' resignation in 2017.

It says that neither the process for removing Matthews nor the actual decision to remove him could be challenged in the courts because of the power of Parliamentary privilege. The advice goes on to say that any risk of a challenge in the courts could be minimised by ensuring that a fair process is followed.

Matthews is arguing that fair process was not followed because he did not receive his right to natural justice.

In the most recent hearing, Matthews and his lawyer Mary Scholtens argued that a Parliamentary committee was an inappropriate place for the process of an employment dispute to be settled, given Parliamentary committees are usually used for debating policy.

Matthews has received the support of legal heavy-hitters including former Supreme Court judge and International Court of Justice judge Sir Kenneth Keith and former Clerk of the House, David McGee.

The Officers of Parliament Committee is currently chaired by speaker Trevor Mallard, although it was chaired by former speaker David Carter when Matthews resigned.