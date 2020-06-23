Pedestrian dies after being hit by rubbish truck in West Auckland

The crash occurred just after 8am in Glen Eden.

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Glen Eden, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Glenmall Pl and Glendale Rd just after 8am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Witnesses said they believed the vehicle involved was a rubbish truck.

Waste Management's managing director, Tom Nickels, confirmed one of its collection trucks was involved.

"We understand that a person has been tragically killed," he said.

"We are deeply saddened and are thinking of their friends, family and the community at this time."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Part of Glendale Rd has been closed.

Nickels said the driver was cooperating with police and the business was conducting its own investigation.

St John confirmed it was at the scene and responded with one ambulance.

Manager of Pecks Cottage Bakery, Bonat Toun, said one of the witnesses of the crash told him the person who had died was part of the local homeless community.

"It’s a very sad thing that’s happened," he said.

A man who was working at a construction site next to the scene of the crash said he witnessed the accident take place.

"He looked to be a man in his 40s," he said.

The man said he and another witness used a blanket to cover up the pedestrian. He used his own jacket to cover his head.

"We didn’t want any kids to see what had happened."

Chris McKeen/Stuff The truck involved in the fatal crash is a rubbish truck.

The man said his workmate called emergency services and they waited at the scene until police arrived.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said grieving family members had arrived at the scene in tears about 10.30am.

A number of police officers were earlier keeping bystanders from getting too close.

A local said the area was often inhabited by a group of homeless people.

A worker at a nearby restaurant said she hadn't heard the crash happen but the scene afterwards looked “very bad”.

“I can see a white sheet covering something up, it doesn't look good at all.”

She said she had been alerted to the crash when she began hearing multiple sirens sounding and a number of emergency services descended on the scene.

"It looks like a truck, maybe a rubbish truck was involved."

A police spokesman said Glendale Rd has been closed between Oates Rd and West Coast Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.