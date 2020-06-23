Seven new isolation facilities to open in Rotorua and Christchurch

The minister in charge of detaining returning New Zealanders, Megan Woods, says that seven new managed isolation facilities will be needed to cope with an influx of returning Kiwis in the next fortnight.

These facilities, likely to be hotels, will be able to handle 1300 returning New Zealanders at a time, and are expected open in Christchurch and Rotorua.

This would be a massive expansion of capacity of the quarantine and managed isolation system, which currently sits at 4607, spread across 20 hotels.

"In the next two weeks we’re thinking we need to bring on seven new facilities," Woods said.

That will be about 1300 extra places and that will ensure that we have more than enough headroom," she said.

READ MORE:

* Border measures in place for the long haul

* Coronavirus: Government knew there would be quarantine capacity issues

* Isolation bus journey: Man says they travelled 15 minutes before learning they were headed for Rotorua



Woods said even more capacity would be coming in the future. "We will continually need to bring on supply to match demand," she said.

The Government has been trying to find additional space to isolate returning Kiwis, as more return home.

It was expecting 534 people to arrive today, 305 tomorrow and 539 the following day, she said.

Waikato-Times The Sudima Hotel, Rotorua, where people are currently isolating.

The increased number of arrivals was putting pressure on the limited space the Government has to quarantine them.

Woods said the Government would be talking to airlines about managing how many people arrived in the country and where they arrived, to make sure that the number of people arriving didn't exceed the number of isolation facilities.

Woods and Air Commodore Darryn Webb were both talking to airlines about managing arrivals.

"As much as we can match supply and demand, it will make life easier," Woods said.

The Government was forced to scramble additional hotel beds over the weekend after one of the hotels it had hoped to use as a managed isolation facility was suddenly declared unsuitable.

Instead, seven bus loads of passengers were sent to hotels in Rotorua where they are currently isolating.

The cost of keeping the facilities open is expected to be $81 million by the end of the financial year this month. The Government has set aside an additional $298 million for the rest of the year.