AUT academic suspended pending investigation

A senior AUT professor who allegedly deluged colleagues with unwanted talk about his intimate life has been suspended from his role, pending a full investigation.

On Sunday, Stuff reported the university’s pro vice-chancellor international, Nigel Hemmington, was the second member of AUT’s senior management to face allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

After the report's publication, AUT vice-chancellor Derek McCormack emailed staff in the professor's division.

The email said Hemmington had been suspended after Stuff sent questions to the university on Friday regarding his alleged conduct.

“Given the nature of the questions asked, Professor Hemmington was immediately suspended from his role as Pro Vice-Chancellor, pending a full and comprehensive investigation.”

McCormack promised to meet with staff at the earliest opportunity to answer questions and hear concerns.

“I am sorry that your division is placed in this uncertain and upsetting position.”

McCormack emailed staff the previous week informing them of a forthcoming independent review of policies, systems, culture and practices regarding harassment.

“I also share the general concerns about the recent media coverage which is distressing to everyone at AUT.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff AUT's North Shore campus.

The review would provide safe and confidential opportunities for staff and students to communicate concerns, he wrote.

An AUT spokeswoman confirmed Hemmington was suspended.

But the University wouldn't confirm if he was still being paid, saying the details of the suspension are confidential.

Nor would the spokeswoman confirm who would be leading the review or when its terms of reference would be released.

“We cannot, and will not, do anything to prejudice this independent review. It is very important all staff and students feel safe and comfortable to share their concerns and complaints as part of the formal process.

“Following the review, we are committed to being transparent about its recommendations and making any necessary changes to be certain we are a place where everyone feels welcome, safe, and able to succeed.”

Hemmington did not want to respond to questions when approached by Stuff.

Meanwhile, an AUT spokeswoman said the university's chancellor John Maasland had confirmed he still had confidence in McCormack.

SECOND AUT ACADEMIC FACES MISCONDUCT CLAIMS

On Sunday, Stuff's Alison Mau reported weeks of turmoil over sexual harassment claims at a top New Zealand university had intensified.

Hemmington allegedly deluged colleagues for years with unwanted talk about his intimate life and pictures of Japanese bondage practice – and his actions have damaged the university’s international reputation, sources claim.

A formal complaint about Hemmington was laid by an employee in September 2019, and then buried by top management when the complainant left AUT shortly afterwards.

Hemmington allegedly repeatedly described to colleagues his practice of Shibari, a Japanese learned skill often associated with fetish practitioners, but also used for stimulation and relaxation.

One Shibari practitioner Stuff spoke to said the artform had a long tradition in Japan and was frequently misunderstood, was not always sexual, and often akin to meditation or yoga.

Hemmington showed pictures of himself bound in ropes, to colleagues on campus and overseas, multiple sources told Stuff.

One claimed staff were subjected to daily accounts of Hemmington’s intimate life.

“He was very happy to talk to anyone in meetings about his bondage. They came out feeling sick but they had to listen because he was their boss.”

In at least one case, without being asked, he showed a female colleague rope burns on his body. The woman described the conversation, which took place on campus, as “awful”.

The latest allegations come just days after 20 current and former AUT staff spoke out about decades of harassment of female staff, which led to a “whisper network” that warned new hires to steer clear of senior men considered predatory. Most said the behaviour was common knowledge on campus, and some believe vice-chancellor Derek McCormack protected the perpetrators.

On Friday, internationally-renowned gambling expert Professor Max Abbott CNZM resigned from all posts at the university after a Stuff investigation found he was accused of “sexual stalking and harassment” of an Australian colleague over an extended period.

The university has announced an external review of its policies and processes. In an email, staff were told the review would be carried out by an as-yet unnamed woman QC. Deputy vice-chancellor Professor Kathryn McPherson told staff the QC had been chosen for her experience, independence and high regard.

The four-page formal complaint about Hemmington, laid in September 2019, alleged he:

Brought AUT’s reputation into disrepute by openly discussing his sex life at business meetings and conferences

Used his AUT sabbatical to travel to the United States with his partner to attend fetish events

Discussed sex in front of shocked international colleagues at a major education event, including descriptions of an orgy in a private house

Offended the New Zealand Ambassador Tim Groser at a conference in Denver in 2016, causing him to abruptly walk away mid-conversation

“Working for a member of the senior leadership team with this reputation is now untenable,” the complainant wrote.

When he left AUT, the man was presented with a contract by AUT that asked him to acknowledge “that the complaint raised by the Employee may not be able to be investigated following the Employee’s exit from the organisation.”