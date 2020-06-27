Teen forced to re-sit driving test after 'running out of time' due to roadworks

Nicole Muir, 17, has to re-sit her driving test after she encountered roadworks and couldn’t finish in time.

A teenager has been told she has to re-sit her driving test after her instructor chose a route with road works that caused her to run out of time.

Nicole Muir got stuck in a traffic jam while sitting for her restricted licence on June 18, in Sylvia Park, and will now have to re-sit despite scoring well.

The 17-year-old, of Mt Roskill in Auckland, missed out on school as a result of the mishap, and she believes instructors should take into account road works and traffic when selecting a testing route.

Muir said she had completed everything prior to reaching the road works on the corner of Ruawai and Penrose Road, and her instructor told her she would have passed if not for running out of time.

“It's really inconvenient because I had to rebook my test for a later time, but I’d already taken time out of school to sit the test. I missed out on quite a bit of schoolwork that day," she said.

“I'm really sad I wasn’t able to complete it, and I’m not entirely confident that I’m going to be able to perform as well as I did. I felt like I was doing really well in that test, and recreating that is going to be quite nerve-racking.”

Muir said the driving inspector should have used Google Maps to investigate whether there was traffic in the area when selecting a route.

Nicole's father, Stephen Muir, said his daughter had been “set up to fail from the start”.

“For a young person sitting their licence, it’s quite stressful, we know there’s a high failure rate. So there’s a whole emotional roller coaster ride you go through to get to the exam,” he said.

Stephen Muir/Supplied Muir was acing the test until she ended up stuck in traffic and feels it is unfair she wasn't able to finish the test.

“Then to fail due to incompetence on someone else’s part is just upsetting. It's not good enough and someone needs to be held to account.”

Vehicle Testing New Zealand Limited (VTNZ) is one of the companies tasked with performing driving tests on behalf of the New Zealand government.

VTNZ national technical manager Craig Basher said he was sorry Muir wasn't able to complete her test.

“In situations like this, where the result is “incomplete”, the driver is able to re-sit their test at no cost and is not subject to wait times. This does not mean they have failed the test,” he said.

Basher said driving instructors do their best to understand traffic conditions and have a number of routes they can choose from, but occasionally they do encounter unanticipated traffic jams.

The company confirmed Muir will be able to re-sit her test at no further cost.

NZTA licensing manager Sue Hardiman said amendments to the test routes can be implemented if it is anticipated that road works could affect or restrict the delivery of all the requirements of the driving test.

Hardiman said if an applicant disagrees or is unhappy with the results of their practical test, they can lodge a complaint with VTNZ or NZTA.

The Restricted Licence test is one hour long, with 45 minutes allocated to the practical driving component. Muir's test took one hour and 20 minutes to complete.

A VTNZ spokesperson said an incomplete test due to running out of time is a very unusual situation, and is extremely rare.