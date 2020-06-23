One person seriously injured in South Wairarapa crash

Two people were injured in a crash on State Highway 53 between Featherston and Martinborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash on State Highway 53 happened on a bridge over the Tauherenikau River, 3km east of Featherston, just before 2pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said one occupant was reportedly seriously injured while another was being treated for moderate injuries.

There were four people altogether in both vehicles, she said.

State Highway 53 was closed between No 1 Line and South Featherston Rd and diversions were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.