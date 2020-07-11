Fire in underground electricity site after 'loud bang' in central Wellington

Emergency services were called to the scene on the popular hospitality spot on Cuba Street on Saturday night.

A “loud bang” on a busy central Wellington street has turned out to be a fire at an underground electricity site.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the popular hospitality area of Cuba Street about 8pm on Saturday, with reports of a loud noise and smoke.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were standing by at the scene and waiting for power authorities to arrive to make sure the area was safe.

There were no reports of injuries.