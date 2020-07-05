Cause of fire that destroyed Dunedin building under investigation

Firefighters mop up hotspots at the scene of a fire on King Edward St near Hillside Rd, in Dunedin, on Sunday morning. The fire was reported to emergency services about 8.50pm on Saturday.

About 28 firefighters and a command unit worked to extinguish a fire that completely engulfed a Dunedin building overnight.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a two-storey building, which had a business in the back and a residential flat in front, on King Edward St near Hillside Rd about 8.50pm on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said the fire was thought to have started in the back of the building and made its way forward, causing part of the structure to collapse.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services were called to the blaze at this two-storey building on King Edward St near Hillside Rd about 8.50pm on Saturday.

No-one was believed to be in the building when the fire broke out.

The build had suffered significant damage, she said.

The building used to house the old Wolfenden and Russell clothing shop, which traded at the premise for more than 100 years.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished at midnight and one crew remained at the scene on Sunday morning to mop up hotspots.

A fire investigator was working to determine the cause of the fire, Crosson said.