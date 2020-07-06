New Zealand's two-tiered social housing system - a 'massive inequity'

Charlie Betts, 81, has lived in a council-owned one-bedroom social housing unit for 12 years. He pays $303 per fortnight but would pay only $230 if he was eligible for the Government's Income Related Rent Subsidy.

Charlie Betts, a Christchurch social housing tenant of 12 years, pays $303 a fortnight for his one-bedroom 1970s unit, while a tenant in a new two-bedroom unit pays only $244.

The 81-year-old says he wants an explanation from the Government about the disparity.

“We’re not agitating for anything but please explain the disparity and the unfairness of it.”

Betts’ bedsit – one of 52 in Burwood’s Concord Place complex – is uninsulated and, up until a month ago when a heat pump was installed, was freezing cold in winter.

Many of the complex’s footpaths are still cracked following Canterbury’s earthquakes nearly 10 years ago, and Betts’ unit still has cracks in the walls.

As Betts’ tenancy pre-dated the management of council-owned social housing by Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (OCHT) in 2016, he is not eligible for the Government’s Income Related Rent Subsidy (IRRS).

Chris Skelton/Stuff A heat pump was installed in Charlie Betts’ social housing unit about a month ago, which was previously freezing in winter.

Joe Johnson/Homed Christchurch’s newest social housing units have ventilation systems in place throughout the house to remove moisture build-up.

There are about 2200 tenants in council-owned social housing and 35 per cent are eligible for IRRS, paying 25 per cent of their income in rent.

Those not eligible, like Betts, pay rent based on 50 to 60 per cent of the market value of their unit, but many receive an accommodation supplement too, OCHT chief executive Cate Kearney said.

In 2015 the Government extended the IRRS to registered community housing providers, but councils were excluded.

Some councils, including Christchurch, set up community housing trusts such as OCHT to ensure new tenants could be eligible for the subsidy.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Concord Place resident Charlie Betts, 81, is fed up at the lack of maintenance and insulation in his unit, which is owned by the Christchurch City Council and managed by the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust. (Video first published in July 2019).

The policy has created a schism between those who are eligible and those who are not, but has also enabled OCHT to build desperately needed affordable housing.

On Friday a new 28-unit complex was officially opened in St Martins.

One tenant at the new complex will pay $244 per week for a two-bedroom, highly-efficient and warm unit because she is eligible for the subsidy.

But even with an accommodation supplement, Betts is paying $70 more than if he was eligible for the IRRS.

The pensioner receives $993.12 per fortnight, including a $70 accommodation supplement. He has $303.80 deducted for rent, leaving him with $689.32.

If he was eligible for the IRRS he would pay 25 per cent of $923.12 (his income minus the $70 accommodation supplement), or $230.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Charlie Betts’ old social housing unit doesn’t have insulation.

Joe Johnson/Homed Christchurch’s new social housing feature U-shaped kitchens that are part of an open-plan living area.

Newer social housing tenants are also benefiting from housing built to a much higher standard by OCHT since 2017, with help from council loans and gifted land.

Kearney said the trust had raised the issue of a possible discrepancy in rent with the Government.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the Government was aware of the issue but fixing it would “come at a cost”.

She said the Government was “building more houses than any government has since the 1970s”, and the provision of affordable housing was a top priority.

Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Scott Figenshow called for a review of the IRRS and the accommodation supplement “so that what we end up with is a system that ensures housing affordability for all tenants”.

The “massive inequity” within the social housing sector needed to be addressed if the Government wanted to stop the rising tide of people on the public housing register, he said.

As of March there were more than 16,000 people on the register – a 47 per cent increase on the same time last year.

Figenshow said the accommodation supplement was not keeping up with the increasing cost of rental housing in the private sector.