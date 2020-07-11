Congestion eases on SH1 north of Wellington after crash
Traffic is flowing again on SH1 north of Wellington following significant delays after a crash caused congestion on Saturday.
Police said about 2.50pm on Saturday they responded to a three-car crash on State Highway 1 north of Wellington between St Andrews Rd and the Airlie Rd offramp.
The road was originally blocked, but no longer was, police said. There were no injuries.
READ MORE:
* Pot hole repairs will cause delays on Saddle Rd
* Christmas traffic rush arrives early across the country
* Traffic chaos eases on SH1 north of Wellington after gas leak at Paekakariki
The New Zealand Transport Agency said congestion caused by the crash eased by 6.30pm.
Stuff