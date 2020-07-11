Significant delays on SH1 north of Wellington after crash

There is significant congestion on SH1 north of the capital after a crash.

Motorists should expect significant delays headed out of the capital after a crash caused congestion on Saturday.

Police said about 2.50pm on Saturday they responded to a three-car crash on State Highway 1 north of Wellington between St Andrews Rd and the Airlie Rd offramp.

The road was originally blocked, but no longer was, police said. There were no injuries.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said northbound traffic between Plimmerton and Paekākāriki was congested and queues remained back to Plimmerton roundabout.