Coronavirus: Woman 'leapt through hedge' to escape from Auckland isolation hotel

A fence has been put up where a woman allegedly breached the security of the isolation facility at Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

A woman allegedly leapt through a hedge to escape from a courtyard at an isolation hotel.

But her caper came to an abrupt end when she asked a passing police officer for directions back to the facility, according to several people at the hotel who know her.

The 43-year-old woman left the Pullman Hotel in central Auckland shortly before 6.20pm Saturday. She was found nearby about 8pm.

RNZ For returning travellers in isolation Auckland's Pullman Hotel, the news arrived with bagged lunch that one of the travellers was confirmed to have Covid-19 and the hotel is now in lockdown.

Police said she would appear in the Auckland District Court once she completes her managed isolation obligations, facing a charge of breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

She faces a maximum penalty of six months in prison or a $4000 fine.

Stuff spoke to several people smoking in the outside area on Monday morning, calling out to them from the safety of the public footpath.

Before the woman absconded, all that separated the courtyard and footpath was a gate and a hedge.

But a wooden palisade-type fence has now been erected across the hedge where the gate stood.

Those outside said they had travelled on the same flight from Australia as the woman, who is now accompanied by a minder at all times inside the facility.

One woman outside said the guest, understood to be a New Zealand citizen, jumped through the hedge to escape.

She said the woman was caught after stopping to ask a passing police officer for directions back to the facility.

People in the courtyard on Monday said they were now under a strict new order inside the facility, following the alleged breach.

SUPPLIED The Pullman Hotel in central Auckland, now under a strict new order after a woman allegedly absconded.

“They’re micro-managing us,” one said.

They were now not allowed to bring bags or alcohol into the outdoor area, they said.

However, those outside were positive in their overall view of the hotel and how it was managed, as well as the food provided, despite gripes from people at other facilities about its quality and quantity.

Stuff’s interview was conducted from a distance of at least five metres from the residents, separated by several fences.

However, an Aviation Security Service staff member abruptly terminated the interview and requested the reporter leave.

A spokesman for the All of Government Covid-19 response team said they would not be commenting on the circumstances of the alleged escape.

The spokesman has been asked about the increased security measures but the team is yet to provide a response.