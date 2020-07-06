Auckland police shooting: Sky Tower to light up for Matthew Hunt's funeral

A group of police, led by Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha, paid tribute to Matthew Hunt at Police National Headquarters in Wellington.

The Sky Tower will be lit blue in honour of Constable Matthew Hunt on Thursday.

Hunt, 28, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in the West Auckland suburb of Massey on June 19.

The incident left another officer and a member of the public injured.

NZ Police/supplied Matthew Hunt, 28, was killed while on duty in Massey, west Auckland.

Two people have been charged in relation to his death.

A SkyCity spokeswoman said on Thursday, the day of Hunt’s funeral, the Sky Tower will light up in “celebration of his life”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Sky Tower will light up blue on Thursday night.

“Our thoughts are with Constable Hunt’s family, his police whānau and the wider Auckland community who have been deeply affected by his tragic death.

”We are grateful for the hard work every New Zealand police officer displays in making New Zealand a safe place to live,” the spokeswoman said.

”SkyCity lights the Sky Tower as a symbol of respect or solidarity, for charities or community initiatives that we support and to mark national holidays, milestones or events,” she said.

Hunt’s funeral is due to be held at Eden Park at 11am on Thursday.

Funeral attendance will be reserved for Hunt’s family, friends and police colleagues, but members of the public will be able to watch from a livestream on the police website.

Hunt was the 33rd police officer to have been killed in New Zealand in the line of duty since 1890, and the first since 2009.

The last funeral for a fallen police officer was for Senior Constable Len Snee, who was shot dead during the Napier siege.