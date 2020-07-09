'Pointless' and 'cruel' cat shootings in Levin leave moggy owner on edge

Marcele Ornberg with her cat, Roxy, who was shot two weeks ago and is now at home recuperating.

A cat-hating bandit armed with a slug gun is shooting at felines in Levin, leaving a pet owner struggling to understand why somebody would act so cruelly.

Marcele Ornberg is angry her two beloved white cats, Snowman and Roxy, have been shot at and worried other cats in the town may be in danger too.

Snowman was shot at the beginning of May, when a slug passed through his shoulder and out his leg. Roxy was shot two weeks ago. She had two slugs lodged in her chest, causing nerve damage in her shoulder, and almost lost a leg.

“Who could do something like that? It’s pointless... How can anyone be so cruel?”

Levin and Horowhenua veterinary centre X-rays of Roxy show the two slug pellets embedded in her chest.

Ornberg said she had reported the shootings to the police and the SPCA, but she was worried the armed bandit would be shooting at other pets.

Cruelty towards cats has been in the spotlight after a Central ITM employee in Marton dumped the store cat, Rodney, near a reservoir 15 kilometres outside the town three weeks ago.

Ornberg got both her cats as kittens. She’s had Roxy for four years and Snowman for two.

They like to roam in a paddock near an industrial area down the road from Ornberg’s Queen St house. That’s where she believed her cats were shot.

Ornberg’s family noticed Snowman was limping and staying close to the house on May 6.

She was shocked to find a raw wound when she checked him.

“We didn’t notice the wound for a couple of days, because of his fur.”

Supplied Snowman was shot through the shoulder and leg in May.

Ornberg wasn’t sure it was a gunshot wound until the veterinarian told her it was consistent with a low-calibre slug punching through Snowman’s shoulder.

Then a few weeks later Roxy came home dragging a leg and barely able to stand before collapsing completely, after Ornberg last saw her slinking off towards the industrial area.

The cause of Roxy’s wounds wasn’t as obvious and it wasn’t clear she’d been shot too until an X-ray found two slugs embedded in her chest.

The internal damage was so bad it looked like Roxy’s leg would have to be amputated, but the cat has healed well enough that veterinarians think this unlikely.

Ornberg said Roxy was so terrified after the shooting that she always hid under Ornberg’s son’s bed and had to be carefully coaxed out for treatments and food.

Adding to the family’s worry, the initial treatment for the cats cost more than $500, with more spent on painkillers and follow-up health checks over the past few weeks.

Ornberg hoped whoever was responsible would be caught now the SPCA was investigating and Levin pet owners could sleep easy again.

SPCA spokeswoman Kim Taylor said the organisation couldn’t comment on an active investigation, but asked for people with information to contact the organisation.