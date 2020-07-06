Government puts the freeze on ACC levies, citing coronavirus costs

Businesses, self-employed people and motorists will have extra money in their pockets for the next two years after the Government decided to freeze hikes to ACC levies.

These three groups contribute to the investment fund ACC uses to cover claims for the cost of accidents.

The Government made the announcement this afternoon, saying it decided to halt any price hikes to reduce financial pressure on people and businesses feeling the strain from Covid-19.

ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said the freeze gave businesses certainty.

“The economic outlook is uncertain, so holding levy rates is a prudent decision. It provides some certainty to businesses and other levy payers and gives ACC more time to reliably assess the impact of Covid-19 on its finances.”

Businesses and self-employed people pay levies on their income to ACC to cover the cost of treatment for accidents and income support for people off work because of an accident.

Motorists also contribute to ACC through a levy on petrol, currently 6 cents a litre, or through a levy charged on vehicle licences. These will also be frozen.

Dom Thomas/RNZ ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced a freeze on ACC levies.

Lees-Galloway said ACC had already been helping businesses by holding back invoices.

“ACC is also helping businesses by delaying invoices normally sent in early July. These will be issued in October to give firms more time and flexibility in making their levy payments. Other invoices issued this year will also be on hold for three months,” Lees-Galloway said.

The Government says ACC can afford the levy freeze by changing the organisation’s funding target from 105 per cent solvency for the levied accounts to 100 per cent solvency.

Lees-Galloway said this was “appropriate, given ACC’s unique position as a mandatory, sole provider and Government-supported social insurance scheme”.

The Government also propped up ACC with an extra $285 million contribution in the 2020 budget to pay for the costs of insuring people who were not currently earning and paying levies. That category includes children, students and retirees.

Lees-Galloway said the levies will stay the same until March 31, 2022, for work and earners’ levies, and June 30, 2022, for motor vehicle levies.