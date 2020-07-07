Jaws open: Great White shark carcass presents research opportunity

DOC marine scientist Clinton Duffy studies a great white shark which died after getting tangled in a net off the coast of New Plymouth.

It was like a scene from Jaws.

But unlike the tin can and number plate pulled from a Tiger shark in the classic film, the 10-15-year-old juvenile male great white dissected at Ocean Pearl Fisheries, near Ngāmotu Beach in New Plymouth on Monday was only expected to contain fish.

That's because of the age of the 2.9-metre shark, which died after getting tangled in a fishing net on Saturday, Department of Conservation marine technical advisor Clinton Duffy said.

When they get to about three metres they’ll start feeding on seals, dolphins and dead whales,” Duffy said, as he set to work following a blessing by tangata whenua.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Department of Conservation marine technical advisor Clinton Duffy travelled from Auckland to dissect the shark for research.

READ MORE:

* Great White shark dies after getting tangled in fishing net off New Plymouth coast

* Fears for Taranaki's commercial fishing future following new restrictions to protect Māui and Hector's dolphins

* Great white shark 'kicked by group' at Orewa Beach, Auckland



“This one has no scarring around the snout or their eyes that you’d associate with feeding on marine mammals.”

The Auckland-based shark expert travelled to New Plymouth on Monday morning after getting the call.

Stuff The white shark caught off the coast of Taranaki on Saturday was a juvenile male and not the Taranaki Terror.

“I only get to see about one or two dead great white a year.

“Sharks don’t float so they don’t wash up. They die at sea. So the only ones we get to see are animals that are caught in the bycatch.

“We can learn so much about them from a dead specimen.”

Duffy measured the weight of some internal organs and took a sample of its DNA and backbone.

His findings will be added to data he has compiled since 1990.

“You’ve got to slowly build up enough observations on enough individuals before you can say something about their biology and the ecology.”

The shark was pulled in by Rob Ansley, of Ocean Pearl Fisheries, while fishing about 12 kilometres off the New Plymouth port.

He had been targeting blue warehou using set nets and was saddened to see the bycatch.

Ansley is not facing any legal action after hauling in the protected species, and has donated the catch to research.

The shark’s jaw bone and teeth will be given to mana whenua for cultural purposes and the remainder will be returned to sea.

Last month, the Goverment announced changes to the Hector's and Māui Dolphins Threat Management Plan, which will come into effect on October 1.

This includes banning all inshore commercial set-net and trawl fishing off the West Coast of the North Island up to 12 nautical miles between Hāwera and the Waiwhakaiho River. The previous limit was 7 nautical miles.

There will also be new commercial and recreational set-net closures out to four nautical miles created between Hāwera and Wellington, while drift netting is completely banned.