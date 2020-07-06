Warbirds over Wanaka crash caused by 'systemic failures' - lawyer

The plane's pilot was "shaken", but the aircraft's right wing was seriously damaged after crashing at Warbirds of Wanaka in 2018.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Recordings of the moment a vintage plane crashed at Warbirds over Wanaka have been played in court as the pilot tries to recover costs.

Arthur Dovey escaped unharmed, but a wing on his World War II Yak-3 aircraft was destroyed, after hitting two cherry pickers when landing on grass in 2018.

Tess Smith/Supplied The pilot, Arthur Dovey, was not injured and walked away from the accident, but the aircraft's right wing was seriously damaged.

At the High Court in Wellington on Monday, footage of spectators watching the crash was played.

The commentators first explained that Dovey was making a smooth landing but seconds later gasps from the crowd could be heard, along with a series of bangs, as the vintage plane crashed into the cherry pickers.

READ MORE:

* 'Inadequate communication' before vintage plane crash at Warbirds over Wanaka

* Dispute over Warbirds Over Wanaka plane crash heading to court

* 'Full inquiry' for Warbirds over Wanaka crash



One spectator then said "what the hell".

Dovey's lawyer Chris Chapman said in his opening submission today the pilot was not at fault.

"This is an accident caused by systemic failures – and not by pilot error," he said.

He then quoted a Civil Aviation Authority report on the case.

"A text book example of an organisational accident," he said.

Supplied A Civil Aviation Authority diagram showing the landing of a Yak 2 during Warbirds Over Wanaka 2018. The plane was substantially damaged when it hit a cherry picker.

Chapman talked about a series of communication mishaps, including that Dovey had radio communicated that he was planning to land on the grass.

He told the court this afternoon that some people had thought the cherry pickers had been removed, while others knew they were still in place.

A start-of-day briefing had talked about conditions on the grass and it was mentioned that planes could land on one part, Chapman said.

David Hallett/Stuff The Yak 3, piloted by Arthur Dovey, at the event in 2010.

The repair bill for the destroyed wing was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and Dovey wanted to recover those costs from show organisers.

Arthur Dovey's Yak-3 was one of two involved in the opening display, and replaced an F-16 aircraft because of wet weather.

The case is set down for 10 days.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.