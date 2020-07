Paramedics rushed to the Whanganui Splash Centre on Monday, where it’s understood a boy died when attempts to resuscitate him failed.

A 7-year-old boy is understood to have died after an incident at the Whanganui Splash Centre.

The boy was rushed to Whanganui Hospital in critical condition on Monday afternoon and it’s understood attempts to resuscitate him failed.

A St John spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics were called to the pool at 2pm.

Attempts to contact the Whanganui Splash Centre, at Springvale Park, have been unsuccessful.

More to come...