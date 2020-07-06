Boy dies after incident at Whanganui public pool

Paramedics rushed to the Whanganui Splash Centre on Monday, where it’s understood a boy died when attempts to resuscitate him failed.

A 7-year-old boy has died after an incident at the Whanganui Splash Centre.

Police said emergency services were called at about 2pm on Monday to the premises on London St.

The boy was rushed to Whanganui Hospital in critical condition but attempts to resuscitate him failed, police said.

Police had referred the death to the Coroner and were carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.

A St John spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics were called to the pool at 2pm.

Attempts to contact the Whanganui Splash Centre, at Springvale Park, have been unsuccessful.