Whānau of boy who died at pool head to Whanganui to say goodbye

Paramedics rushed to the Whanganui Splash Centre on Monday.

The whānau of a boy who died in a public pool are making their way to Whanganui to make their final goodbyes.

Gerrard Bogileka​, 7, died at the Splash Centre public pools on London St, on Monday afternoon.

It’s understood he was in a pool about one-metre deep with his siblings swimming nearby when his whānau lost sight of him.

It was quick – the family had taken their eyes off him for a moment before his sister screamed for help.

READ MORE:

* Boy dies after incident at Whanganui public pool



Pulled from the pool by a nurse, Gerrard was rushed to Whanganui Hospital in critical condition shortly after 2pm, but attempts to resuscitate him failed.

He was a fit boy who wanted to be a rugby prop and he participated in kapa haka at Whanganui East School, according to tributes to him.

Whānau will be arriving in Whanganui for Gerrard's tangi at Te Ao Hua Marae in Aromoho on Thursday.

The pool is closed indefinitely as police investigate Gerrard's death.

In a statement to Stuff, the centre’s manager Dave Campbell​ said the pool would remain closed while staff helped police with their investigation.

“Staff and management of the Splash Centre are deeply distressed.

“Our thoughts are very much with the bereaved family at this time. Staff members are receiving support.”

Police had referred the death to the coroner as they try to find out how Gerrard died.

The pool complex is owned by the Whanganui District Council and includes a 33-metre pool, learners’ pool, hydroslide and diving board.

An outpouring of support has flooded the whānau on Facebook posts about the incident, with friends sending aroha and koha during the difficult time.