Heavy snow risk for central North Island, parts of South Island, gales in north

The South Island needs to prepare for snow, the North Island for wind.

Snow has fallen on parts of both the North and South Islands as a cold front passes over New Zealand.

Snow was falling on the Desert Road and Napier-Taupo Road in the central North Island on Wednesday morning. Some snow had also fallen on the Crown Range Road in Central Otago and in Southland.

MetService was warning heavy snow could fall from mid-afternoon to 600 metres in the Taihape area and to 400m overnight about Banks Peninsula. Snow showers falling to 300m in Southland and Otago were expected to ease during the morning.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Constable Dwight Grieve advises motorists that State Highway 94 at the Key, between Te Anau and Mossburn, was being closed to all two-wheel drive-vehicles because of dangerous conditions on the Gorge Hill on Wednesday morning.

There are also warnings winds could approach severe gale strength during Wednesday from Waikato and western Bay of Plenty north.

Westerlies could gust to 110kmh in exposed parts of Northland and Auckland, to 100kmh in Waikato, and Bay of Plenty west of Papamoa, and 90kmh on Coromandel Peninsula, MetService said.

SH73 was closed to towing vehicles on Porters and Arthur’s passes on Wednesday morning, but snowfall warnings had since been lifted.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said SH90 was closed between Waikoikoi and Tapanui due to flooding, but had since reopened.

A 30kmh speed restriction was also in place for SH6 between Athol and Kingston due to flooding, but was lifted on Wednesday afternoon.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Te Anau Farmer Dave Baker feeds out his sheep after early morning snow.

Just before 10am, NZTA tweeted that snow continued to fall on the Desert Road and Napier-Taupo Road, with snow showers expected to turn to heavier snow during the afternoon.

Between 5cm and 10cm was expected on the Desert Road, with 1-2cm on the Napier-Taupo route.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council tweeted that snow had fallen on the summit of the Crown Range Road.

Crews were working to plough and grit the road, it said. Vehicles using the route should carry chains.

Snow was also reported to have started falling in Queenstown.