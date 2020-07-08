Michelle Boag resigns from roles with Nikki Kaye, refuses to comment on leak

Michelle Boag speaks to Stuff from her central Auckland home.

Ex-National Party president Michelle Boag has resigned from roles she had in Nikki Kaye’s Auckland Central electorate and campaign team and has holed up in her central Auckland apartment.

The resignation comes after Boag confessed to leaking confidential patient records to Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker, who passed them to the media.

National Party deputy leader Nikki Kaye confirmed on Wednesday morning that Boag had resigned from positions in both the Auckland Central electorate team and the 2020 campaign committee for that electorate.

Kaye is currently the MP for Auckland Central and will be defending that seat at the upcoming election.

Stuff visited Boag’s apartment in the CBD on Wednesday morning and spoke to her via intercom.

She refused to answer questions on how she acquired the confidential patient information, which occurred when she was acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

Nor would she say what she hoped to achieve by leaking the information to Walker.

David White/Stuff Former National Party president Michelle Boag has admitted to being the source of the leak.

“I’ve already refused to speak to your reporters and it’s no good trying to hang outside waiting for me, because I’m staying here and I’m not going out. So don’t bother wasting your time,” Boag said.

She then terminated the conversation.

Walker, who on Tuesday confessed to passing the patient information to the media, is currently still an MP and member of the National Party.

The party board will be meeting at midday on Wednesday to decide whether to expel Walker from National.

Party leader Todd Muller told media this morning he wrote to the party board asking it to remove Walker from the party.

“I’m outraged by it and there will be consequences,” Muller told TVNZ.

Muller had already stripped Walker of his portfolios.