NZ First blocks last part of electric cars policy as Greens fume

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says the government has no intention of following Sweden's example and massively increasing the number of speed cameras unless they are well signposted.

The last part of the Government’s strategy to get more electric vehicles (EVs) on the road has been blocked by NZ First.

Green Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said the policy won’t be proceeding ahead of the election, saying NZ First blocked progress on it.

Last year the Government announced an ambitious two-pronged scheme to encourage people to purchase more EVs and fewer fossil-fuel cars. The first prong was the clean car discount. This made clean cars cheaper by charging a levy on polluting cars, which would be used to subsidise cleaner cars.

NZ First put the kaibosh on that plan earlier this year, but negotiations continued over the second part of the policy, called the clean car standard.

This was meant to set emissions standards for imported vehicles that would gradually kick in from 2022 to 2025.

Importers would have to reduce the average emissions of the vehicles they brought into the country. High-emissions vehicles could still be imported, but importers would have to bring in low-emissions vehicles alongside them, or face a stiff fine.

Genter slammed NZ First for blocking the policy, saying the party never put forward a “credible” alternative.

“It’s unclear why NZ First opposed this proposal, which would have meant more electric and hybrid cars for New Zealanders.

“They haven’t put forward a credible alternative solution. If we hold off reducing transport emissions that just creates pressure to plant even more trees to soak up emissions, or to make cuts in other sectors like agriculture,” Genter said.

Stuff Green Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter is disappointed in NZ First for blocking her electric vehicle policy

NZ First disagreed.

An NZ First spokesman who did not wish to be directly quoted told Stuff that he disputed the Greens’ version of events. He said the Greens were made well aware of why NZ First didn’t like the policy.

The party’s objections were fourfold. NZ First said the Greens had failed to get the electric vehicle policy into the confidence and supply agreement it negotiated with Labour, meaning the Government wasn’t required to progress any policy.

They noted NZ First managed to get its own vehicular emissions target in the agreement, making Labour pledge to move the Government’s own vehicle fleet towards EVs.

The spokesman said the clean car standard cabinet paper was only sent to NZ First for consultation on 29 May 2020, which meant there wasn’t enough time to legislate the policy given the amount of Covid-19 legislation now on the order paper

The party’s second concern was that the emissions standards kicked-in later in the 2020s. NZ First thought the Government’s immediate priority should be on progressing Covid-19 legislation in the immediate term.

The third objection was that it would be ill-advised to force car dealers to adapt to the new regulations while they’re being stung by economic effects of Covid-19.

The party’s final objection was that the Government was now so late in the electoral cycle that the choice should be put to the electorate, as voters matter more.

Genter said the standard would put New Zealand alongside most other countries, which also set emissions standards.

"New Zealand is one of only three countries in the world that doesn't have fuel efficiency standards. That means that we get offered less efficient versions of the same car that is sold in the UK for example. It's just more profitable to sell a less efficient car," Genter said.

“Cars are a major source of climate-damaging pollution in New Zealand, and we’re one of only three developed countries not to have any rules saying importers need to sell more fuel efficient and electric cars.

“It’s a key reason why Kiwis miss out on electric and fuel efficient cars models sold in other countries, which are both good for the climate and cost far less to fill up at the pump,” she said.

“The standard would have meant that every year, from 2023 onward, more and more electric and fuel efficient cars would have become available on the market.

“Importers would have had 2½ years before requirements kicked in.

“When we bounce back from Covid-19, and people go back out and buy new cars, we want them to have a wide variety of electric, hybrid and fuel-efficient cars, vans and utes to choose from,” she said.

National's transport spokesperson Chris Bishop said the backdown was humiliating for the Greens.

“This is groundhog day for the Greens: Utter humiliation at the hands of NZ First,” Bishop said.

“It’s shame because we’re cautiously supportive of vehicle fuel economy standards, but Julie Anne Genter went about it in totally the wrong way,” he said.

The Greens are still putting together their 2020 transport policy, but it’s understood the party will look to put an EV policy together to implement should it be a part of the next government.

The announcement came just a fortnight after NZ First blocked the Government’s light rail plans.