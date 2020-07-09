Occupants 'incredibly lucky to be alive' following large Nelson house fire

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Tipahi St, in Nelson South, about 3.25am on Thursday.

Three people are “incredibly lucky to be alive” after a fire ripped through their Nelson home.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Daniel Reilly said the house was well involved in fire when two crews from Nelson arrived so two volunteer crews from Nelson and Stoke were called in shortly after to help.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The house was well involved in fire when crews arrived on Thursday morning.

Early indications suggested the house did not have working smoke alarms.

Those living at a neighbouring property were able to wake the three occupants and get them out safely before alerting emergency services to the blaze.

“They are incredibly lucky to be alive without working smoke alarms. They are only alive because their neighbours alerted fire,” Reilly said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff People living at a neighbouring property were able to wake the three occupants and get them out of their burning house safely.

The fire was thought to have started in the laundry before spreading into the roof.

The exact cause was not yet known, but the blaze was contained just after 4am.

One crew remained at the scene dampening down hotspots just after 7am on Thursday.

Braden Fastier/Stuff It is understood the house had no working smoke alarms.

Reilly said a fire investigator would return to the house to determine the cause of the blaze later on Thursday morning.