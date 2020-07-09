Building demolition could cause traffic jams at major Auckland intersection

Four buildings near a major city intersection will be demolished this month for safety reasons.

A block of buildings near a major Auckland intersection will be demolished, causing possible traffic disruptions for 10 weeks.

The four mainly two-storey buildings are located at 154-174 Beach Road, a busy street in the city centre, and have been vacant for two years.

The site is close to the intersection with State Highway 16, which links the port to Auckland’s motorway network, and is being cleared to make way for a future transport project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson Steve Mutton said the buildings were an earthquake risk and contained asbestos.

“Leaving them as they are would put people and neighbouring properties at risk in the event of an earthquake,” he said.

“We considered strengthening and improving one of the buildings for businesses and apartments, but this would require significant investment and is not a viable option.”

Mutton said the works would cause disruption and inconvenience for commuters.

“The buildings are located on a busy city street, close to a main intersection,” he said.

“We will minimise disruption to journeys as much as we can by ensuring truck trips to and from the area are scheduled outside of peak traffic.”

The demolition will be carried out in daylight hours by Nikau Contractors and is expected to take about 10 weeks.

Waka Kotahi purchased the land in 2002 for a project to improve transport access between the port and the motorways that is planned to start in 2028.