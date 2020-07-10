Coronavirus: US pathologist credits NZ leadership for 'gold standard' response

Dr. Judy Melinek and husband TJ Mitchell have relocated to New Zealand.

A leading United States pathology expert says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is showing President Donald Trump how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Judy Melinek is calling for New Zealand’s Covid-19 response to be the standard by which all other countries are measured, adding that her home country should be taking notes.

The New York Times best-selling author arrived in Auckland on Wednesday and is currently in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel.

Typically based out of San Francisco, she has travelled to New Zealand to take up a job as a forensic pathologist for a company named Communio, based out of Wellington Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Supermarket isolation escapee visited was reopened in 'error'

* Coronavirus: Kiwis stuck in Australian detention protest deportation delays

* Three new cases of Covid-19 reported



Melinek’s husband and co-author TJ Mitchell and their two teenage daughters, Leah and Diana, made the trip as well.

STUFF Minister Megan Woods announces police presence at all managed isolation hotels.

Since arriving, Melinek has been impressed with the screening and testing processes at our border and said credit needed to go to the Ardern-led administration for its handling of the global pandemic to date.

“In my medical opinion, New Zealand’s response to Covid-19 is that standard by which all other countries will be compared,” she said.

“It is exactly what everyone else should have done, as evidenced by the fact that you have no cases of community spread any more.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a press conference to announce a countrywide lockdown to combat Covid-19. Coronavirus.

“The key difference is that the national leadership in New Zealand has listened to the doctors and scientists, and designed a national public health strategy.

“In the US there has been no federal government leadership and the Trump administration has abdicated its responsibility to the individual states.”

Globally, there have been plenty of glowing endorsements about New Zealand’s response to Covid-19, though there are those who believe the lockdown measures went too far.

Alex Brandon/AP US President Donald Trump has been widely criticised for his handling of the coronavirus.

Melinek said those who are leaning that way need only look at the US to see what the ‘wait and see’ approach can mean.

“I know that there are many people who are critical of the [New Zealand] Government’s response as being draconian, given the low numbers of cases and deaths in New Zealand.

“These people need to understand that it is far better to learn from the errors of others, than to suffer the effects of those errors yourself.

“Whatever economic damage is wrought by a shutdown, it would have been worse – disastrously worse –to let people get sick and die. What is currently unfolding in the US is a testament to those sorts of bad choices.”

America has had more than three million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 134,000 deaths.