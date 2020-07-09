In pictures: Auckland police officer Constable Matthew Hunt remembered at funeral

Hundreds of police staff gathered on the Eden Park turf and performed a haka as Matthew Hunt's casket passed by.

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Constable Matthew Hunt at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Hunt, 28, who was from the Hibiscus Coast, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop, in the West Auckland suburb of Massey on June 19.

Family, friends and police colleagues attended his service, and the public were able to watch via a livestream.

Stuff’s visual journalists, Jason Dorday, Ryan Anderson, Ricky Wilson and Chris McKeen documented the day.

New Zealand Police Officers carry Constable Matthew Hunt’s casket at his funeral at Eden Park.

New Zealand Police The New Zealand Police flag was draped over Constable Hunt’s coffin.

New Zealand Police A haka was performed in honour of Constable Matthew Hunt.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Ahead of the service, a hearse transported Constable Hunt's casket from a funeral home in Albany, accompanied by a police motorcade.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The motorcade made its way over the Harbour Bridge, where flags flew at half-mast.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The procession then headed towards Auckland city.

Stuff About 1000 people, including dozens of police officers, attended the service at Eden Park.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Before the service, members of the public brought flowers to lay outside Eden Park.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police officers arrive at the stadium to pay respects to their fallen colleague.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Officers stand in the rain before the service.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Hunt is the 33rd police officer in New Zealand to be killed in the line of duty.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Two police officers share a moment together before the service.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hunt's casket arrived at Eden Park shortly after 10am.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Officers greet each other outside the venue.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Eagle helicopter did a flyover before the service.

Jason Dorday/Stuff An officer stands beside the hearse.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Officers arrived at the stadium by train.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police filter into the stadium ahead of the service.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police Minister Stuart Nash was among the invited guests at Constable Matthew Hunt's funeral.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan and Deputy Leader of New Zealand First Fletcher Tabuteau share a hug outside Eden Park.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police commissioner, Andrew Coster and Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan wait to go inside.