In pictures: Auckland police officer Constable Matthew Hunt remembered at funeral

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Constable Matthew Hunt at Auckland’s Eden Park.
Hunt, 28, who was from the Hibiscus Coast, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop, in the West Auckland suburb of Massey on June 19.
Family, friends and police colleagues attended his service, and the public were able to watch via a livestream.
Stuff’s visual journalists, Jason Dorday, Ryan Anderson, Ricky Wilson and Chris McKeen documented the day.
