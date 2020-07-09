In pictures: Auckland police officer Constable Matthew Hunt remembered at funeral

15:07, Jul 09 2020
NZ POLICE
Hundreds of police staff gathered on the Eden Park turf and performed a haka as Matthew Hunt's casket passed by.

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Constable Matthew Hunt at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Hunt, 28, who was from the Hibiscus Coast, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop, in the West Auckland suburb of Massey on June 19.

Family, friends and police colleagues attended his service, and the public were able to watch via a livestream.

Stuff’s visual journalists, Jason Dorday, Ryan Anderson, Ricky Wilson and Chris McKeen documented the day.

New Zealand Police
Officers carry Constable Matthew Hunt’s casket at his funeral at Eden Park.
New Zealand Police
The New Zealand Police flag was draped over Constable Hunt’s coffin.
New Zealand Police
A haka was performed in honour of Constable Matthew Hunt.
Ryan Anderson/Stuff
Ahead of the service, a hearse transported Constable Hunt's casket from a funeral home in Albany, accompanied by a police motorcade.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
The motorcade made its way over the Harbour Bridge, where flags flew at half-mast.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
The procession then headed towards Auckland city.
Stuff
About 1000 people, including dozens of police officers, attended the service at Eden Park.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Before the service, members of the public brought flowers to lay outside Eden Park.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Police officers arrive at the stadium to pay respects to their fallen colleague.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Officers stand in the rain before the service.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Hunt is the 33rd police officer in New Zealand to be killed in the line of duty.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Two police officers share a moment together before the service.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Hunt's casket arrived at Eden Park shortly after 10am.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Officers greet each other outside the venue.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
The Eagle helicopter did a flyover before the service.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
An officer stands beside the hearse.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Officers arrived at the stadium by train.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Police filter into the stadium ahead of the service.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Police Minister Stuart Nash was among the invited guests at Constable Matthew Hunt's funeral.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan and Deputy Leader of New Zealand First Fletcher Tabuteau share a hug outside Eden Park.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Police commissioner, Andrew Coster and Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan wait to go inside.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
A police officer guarding Eden Park stands in front of a screen displaying a tribute to Constable Matthew Hunt.

