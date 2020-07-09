Todd Muller outlines five point economic plan, including big debt reduction push

National leader Todd Muller has unveiled the first part of his economic plan in a speech to the Christchurch Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, promising responsible economic management, lower debt – and a big infrastructure spend up too.

Thursday’s speech rehashed several previous policy commitments. The one big change was Muller reaffirming the party’s commitment to a net core Crown debt target of just 20 per cent of GDP, although he didn’t say when he’d like debt to get that low.

National hasn’t set itself a firm debt target since the Covid-19 economic shock upended the public finances.

Net Crown debt sat at roughly 20 per cent when the Covid-19 economic shock began. Treasury now thinks net debt will continue to rise until it hits 53 per cent of GDP in 2024. Treasury's most distant projection for net debt is that it will eventually decrease to 42 per of GDP cent by 2034.

Muller acknowledged that getting debt down would be hard, and that debt would continue to rise over the next parliamentary term.

“Getting back to fiscal surplus and then paying down debt to 20 per cent of GDP is necessary, not least because New Zealand will inevitably confront another natural, economic or health disaster in the next couple of decades or beyond.”

Muller said he would “work hard” to keep debt lower than the current forecast.

He said that under Labour, debt wouldn’t get back to “the safe 20 per cent mark until perhaps the mid-2050s”.

The wider Muller plan had five points. They were light on detail and contained no spending promises that hadn’t already been announced, but Muller committed to publishing more detail before early voting starts.

The first of Muller’s points was “responsible economic management”. Muller defined this as “quality” spending over quantity.

“Will another billion here or a billion there, in fact, raise productivity, reduce child poverty or deliver a faster, cheaper transport system? Or is it just a big number for the media?” he said.

Muller pledged continued support for the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which the Helen Clark Labour Government rolled into the Public Finance Act. These pieces of legislation have been credited with keeping debt low in New Zealand since the 1990s.

While the current Government has amended the Public Finance Act, it has not altered its fundamental architecture. Finance Minister Grant Robertson even hosted a celebration of the Act’s 30th anniversary at Parliament last year attended by former finance ministers Roger Douglas and Ruth Richardson, who was the architect of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Muller reiterated a pledge not to raise taxes or cut benefits. He said he would continue to run large budget deficits to stimulate the economy.

“My Government will not panic in 2020-21 or 2021-22, just as John Key and Bill English didn’t panic after the February 2011 earthquake.

“It was the right thing for Bill to run the biggest fiscal deficit in New Zealand’s history then. It will be the right thing for my finance minister, Paul Goldsmith, to confirm in his first Budget that he and his predecessor Grant Robertson have run an even larger fiscal deficit in 2020-21,” Muller said.

Muller said the Government should get more bang for its buck when it came to social spending.

“Under Helen Clark, John Key, Bill English and Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand has spent, in 2020 dollars, $505b on social welfare, $302b on health, $260b on education, and $27b on corrections.

“That is well over a trillion dollars on those four areas alone just since the year 2000, or well over $200,000 for every single person living in New Zealand today.”

Muller said the next trillion dollars spent by the Government on social services would have to deliver better results.

The second plank of Muller’s plan was “delivering infrastructure”.

Muller said he planned to announce “the biggest infrastructure package in this country’s history” by the end of the month.

“It will include roads, rail, public transport, hospitals, schools and water.”

The third plank focused on reskilling and retraining the workforce.

Muller said this would involve preparing workers for the changes that technology would bring to the workforce.

“We better all catch the creativity wave in the 2020s.

“Everyone must have the skills they need to do the job they want through the 21st Century.”

His fourth plank focused on the “greener, smarter future”.

This reaffirmed National’s commitment to the Zero Carbon Framework, although not the Act itself, which National has pledged to amend to change how agricultural emissions are dealt with.

The final point looked at building better communities.

“This will be a personal passion of mine as prime minister,” he said.

“Every community needs strong community institutions to maintain and enhance their social capital.”

The speech ended with a slight rebuke to the economically hard-nosed policies of the 1980s, which still dog New Zealand politics. Muller said community institutions were “damaged a generation ago, and I don’t believe they have been repaired”.