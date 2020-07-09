Gang members arrested in relation to aggravated robberies, burglaries in Levin

Police are said to have cordoned off the street as they raided the property.

Six men and boys have been arrested after a raid of a Levin property uncovered weapons and stolen goods.

Levin police scoured the property on Goldsmith Cres on Wednesday following recent aggravated robberies and burglaries in the area.

The armed offenders' squad was at the scene as a precaution as officers found four firearms and other stolen property, a police spokeswoman said.

Those arrested were all patched gang members or associates. Each were charged with two aggravated robberies and unlawful possession of firearms.

Two of those arrested were 15 years old. The others were men aged 17, 18, 23 and 44.

The 44-year-old was also charged with assaulting police and cannabis-related offending.

They appeared in Palmerston North District court on Thursday.