Warbirds over Wanaka head grilled in High Court over crash

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The head of airshow Warbirds over Wanaka has been grilled about why two mobile platforms were on a grass strip that caused significant damage to a vintage plane.

Tess Smith/Supplied The pilot, Arthur Dovey, was not injured and walked away from the accident, but the aircraft's right wing was seriously damaged.

Pilot Arthur Dovey escaped unharmed, but a wing on his World War II Yak-3 aircraft was destroyed after hitting one of the cherry pickers during landing in 2018.

At the High Court in Wellington today, Warbirds' general manager Ed Taylor said the platforms were put into position for a display which was to follow Dovey.

Samuel Rilstone/RNZ Warbirds Over Wanaka head Ed Taylor in the High Court.

READ MORE:

* Warbirds over Wanaka crash caused by 'systemic failures' - lawyer

* 'Inadequate communication' before vintage plane crash at Warbirds over Wanaka

* Dispute over Warbirds Over Wanaka plane crash heading to court

* 'Full inquiry' for Warbirds over Wanaka crash



He said they were put in place earlier than expected for a light sport aircraft (LSA) display because of timing.

"They wanted to bring them out a bit earlier because they didn't have enough time in that 10 minute window to actually get them from the northern grass out to the middle (and) then set them up," he said.

David Hallett/Stuff The Yak 3, piloted by Arthur Dovey, at the event in 2010.

Taylor said the flight display programme should have been amended to include that change to the LSA display.

He said he only saw the mobile platforms after the crash - which he rushed out to see.

The repair bill for the destroyed wing was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and Dovey wanted to recover those costs from show organisers.

Dovey's Yak-3 was one of two involved in the opening display, and replaced an F-16 aircraft because of wet weather.

Paul Stewart/Twitter A yak3 at the Warbirds Over Wanaka show (file picture).

Warbirds over Wanaka celebrated 30 years in 2018 and was cancelled this year due to Covid-19, but will be back in 2022.

The case before Justice Mallon is set down for up to 10 days.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.