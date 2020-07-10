Michelle Boag leaves National Party after leaking patient info to Michael Woodhouse

The man said the National MP should have known right from wrong.

Former National Party President Michelle Boag has left the National Party after being a member for 47 years.

Her resignation comes after revelations she passed on private patient information to National health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse.

Boag had already resigned from several other positions after revelations she passed on private patient information to MP Hamish Walker, who will not stand for re-election this year as a result of the ensuing scandal.

Woodhouse says he deleted the information and did not pass any information on to others. He confirmed the information given to him by Boag was not the source of allegations he made about the lax security measures at the New Zealand border.

Both Woodhouse and Boag have informed Michael Heron QC of the new leak. Heron is currently conducing an inquiry into the first leak of patient information.

“If he deems it to be relevant I will cooperate fully with the inquiry,” Woodhouse said.

In a statement, Boag said she had developed an “unhealthy” relationship with politics which put her on a “self-destructive” path.

“The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics.

“For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal life to supporting the party that for me has always represented the ultimate kiwi values of hard work, reward for effort, self-reliance and compassion.

“Unfortunately this passion has put me on a self-destructive path,” she wrote.

Boag said she had sent “several” emails to Woodhouse in June.

She described the emails as “comprising notification of a small number of then new Covid19 cases”.

She said the decision to share that information was wrong.

“My decisions to share this information were wrong, driven by my distorted view that providing that information would help the National Party to hold the Government to account.

“In fact it was harmful, not helpful, and it is time that the National Party and I parted ways,” Boag said.

In her statement, she reflected on her time in the party.

Although she maintained her membership of National, she hasn’t been president since resigning in the wake of National's loss in the 2002 election.

“Since joining the National Party at 18, I have tried, sometimes way too hard, to support the Party in any way I could.

“After resigning as President following the 2002 General Election, I continued to defend and advocate for the Party in many forums, including accepting invitations to provide political commentary.

“In none of those forums was I the official representative of the National Party, yet media and political opponents saw my comments as “the National Party” and I in turn felt the need to defend any National Party perspective,” she said.

She said these loyalties had “severely clouded” her judgement.

“I have become an unhelpful distraction in the current political environment,” she said.

Boag had already resigned from roles in Nikki Kaye’s campaign team for the Auckland Central electorate and the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.