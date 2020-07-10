Government billions in the red thanks to coronavirus, but accounts show silver lining

Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks on the Tiwai Point smelter closure, which will result in the loss of thousands of jobs.

The Government’s books have taken a billion-dollar hit thanks to coronavirus, with the latest accounts from Treasury showing the massive cost of borrowing used to shore-up the economy.

Net core crown debt has shot up to 25.1 per cent of GDP, or $78.7 billion.

The figure comes from Treasury’s interim accounts for the 11 months to May 2020.

In December 2019 in the Government’s last full set of accounts before the Coronavirus crisis took hold, net core Crown debt sat at 19 per cent of GPD, or $57.7b.

There were some silver linings. Core Crown tax revenue was $1.5 b higher than Treasury expected, this was largely thanks to an increased GST take as New Zealanders hit the shops after lockdown.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the books were “better than forecast with a higher GST take as the economy got moving again after lockdown”.

Robertson also stressed that while net core Crown debt had shot up as the Government spent to stimulate the economy, net debt was still far below comparable economies.

Dom Thomas/RNZ The Minister of Finance, Grant Robertson says the Crown accounts were better than forecast.

“Net core crown debt was 25.1% of GDP, compared to the average for advanced economies before COVID of about 80%. Debt servicing costs are also forecast to remain low.

“I have always said that the Government would use its balance sheet to help New Zealanders through this crisis and the accounts released today reflect our commitment to that,” he said.

In those eleven months to May, the Government recorded an OBEGAL deficit of $16b, $1.6b less than the deficit that was forecast. This slightly more optimistic figure is also a result of the higher tax take.