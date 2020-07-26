Marine life abundant off Taranaki coast

A blue whale breeding ground has been established off the Taranaki coastline with numbers estimated to be about 700 .

The accidental netting of a great white shark off New Plymouth earlier this month has highlighted the abundance of life within the 12 nautical mile Taranaki Bight.

Department of Conservation senior biodiversity ranger Callum Lilley​ said there are potentially dozens of species within the zone.

These include fur seals, blue whales, orca, humpback, southern right whales, and beaked whales, as well as the common dolphin in large pods, and infrequently sighted, but critically endangered, Maui's dolphin.

The cold nutrient-rich waters around Taranaki supported plankton growth, which attract krill, a food staple for blue whales and squid, Lilley said.

Further out from shore to about 100km the water gets significantly deeper, allowing fur seals to feed on squid and lantern fish.

It is also the habitat for well-known deep water species such as hāpuka, and blue-nose warehou.

Anglers can take their pick of what is likely to be hundreds of different varieties, far more than the common species many know about like snapper, kahawai, kingfish and blue cod, Lilley said.

Then there are the shark species – mako, and great white just two examples – and sting rays.

An adult blue whale with offspring being nursed off the Taranaki coast.

“The 12 mile nautical zone off the Taranaki coast is home to abundant range of sea life,” Lilley said.

“Some have been extensively studied, and others we are still learning about as research continues.

“Humans are still developing their knowledge and understanding of species in the ocean, including off the Taranaki coast.

“It can be challenging undertaking proper detailed study in depths some species will go to, or inhabit.

“Many species are found in a range of water depths, based on the time of the year, what they’re feeding on, and exactly where they are.”

Blue whales are generally in water deeper than 80 metres while orca are found in a range of water depths and often seen close to the coast.

“They have been commonly seen close to the shore where they feed on stingrays while Hector’s and Māui's dolphin are found in relatively shallow water.”

Lilley said while some species were increasing in number, human activities are contributing to other species declining.

Andy Jackson Department of Conservation marine technical advisor Clinton Duffy travelled from Auckland to dissect the shark for research.

It was well-documented that Maui's dolphin are critically endangered and numbers have declined to an estimated 63. But basking sharks, and great whites were also declining, he said.

On the other hand the fur seal populations appear to be increasing at a good rate, as they recover from the fur seal pelt trade of the 1800s.

“They are commonly seen in the water, and on land in the Taranaki area and have a breeding colony at Ngāmotu/Sugar Loaf Island which is a protected area, and they’re commonly seen on Taranaki beaches, and off-shore.”

Southern right whale numbers were also increasing as the species continued to recover from the historic whaling trade.

Lilley said blue whale counts estimate a population of at least 700 off the South Taranaki Bight and these are genetically distinct from those found in the Pacific and Southern oceans.

“The discovery of this species having a feeding ground in the South Taranaki Bight is a relatively recent discovery.”

The blue whale colony inhabit an ocean area alongside oil and gas exploration, and a potential multimillion dollar iron sand mining operation.