Northland man Adrian Berkhout missing; car found by river bridge

Adrian Berkhout has been missing for two days in Northland.

A search is underway near a Northland river after a missing man’s vehicle was found.

Adrian Berkhout, 61, was last seen about 4.30pm on July 8.

A police spokesman said his blue Nissan X-trail was located near the Tangiteroria River bridge on State Highway 14 on Thursday morning.

”A number of enquiries have been underway since he was reported missing,” the spokesman said.

”However, police have information that he was near where his vehicle was found between 7.30 and 8am on Thursday.”

Both police and his family were concerned for his wellbeing, the spokesman said, and it was important that he was located.

Anyone who saw Berkhout or his vehicle between 7am and 8:30am on Thursday morning is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200709/9372.