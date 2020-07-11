Interislander turns around shortly after leaving Picton

Picture of the ferry turning around back to Picton on Saturday.

An Interislander ferry sailing turned around on Saturday after a passenger on board experienced a medical incident.

A spokesman for KiwiRail, which operates the service that runs between the North and South islands, said that the 2.15pm sailing from Picton was briefly disrupted on Saturday after a passenger had a medical incident on board.

As the sailing, which had already departed when the person experienced the medical event, was not far off Picton, it was decided to turn around to allow the passenger to be unloaded in Picton to receive medical attention, the spokesman said.

The spokesman would not confirm what type of medical incident the passenger experienced, or whether or not they got back on board the sailing, citing privacy reasons.

READ MORE:

* Picton ferry terminal upgrade to be fast-tracked

* More than 2400 people on Interislander sailings potentially exposed to measles

* Passengers aboard Bluebridge ferry endure seven-hour Cook Strait storm crossing



He said the total disruption caused by the event was about 30 minutes. The sailing was able to return to its normal route after the passenger was unloaded in Picton, he said. They were checked by medical staff.

The ship the incident occurred on was the Kaitaki.