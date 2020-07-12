Main road closed after serious crash in Waihī

The crash occurred along SH2, close to Hetherington House.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Waihī.

Police were alerted to the crash between a car and a campervan on the intersection of State Highway 2 and Wrigley St at about 2.24pm.

The NZ Transport Agency said SH2 has been closed and drivers are asked to follow directions of emergency services on-site or use an alternate route.

Two people are reported to have serious injuries, Police said.

Witnesses reported seeing two Westpac Rescue Helicopters landing close to the crash site.