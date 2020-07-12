One person dead after serious crash in Waihī
One person has died after a serious crash in Waihī.
Police were alerted to the crash between a car and a campervan on the intersection of State Highway 2 and Wrigley St at Parry Palm Ave about 2.24pm on Sunday.
The person died in Waikato Hospital.
A second occupant from the car was reported to be in a serious condition in Waikato Hospital.
The New Zealand Transport Agency said SH2 was closed and drivers are asked to follow directions of emergency services on-site or use an alternate route.
Witnesses reported seeing two Westpac Rescue Helicopters landing close to the crash site.
The road remained closed while police examined the scene.
Stuff